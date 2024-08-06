UNICEF Laments Low Level Exclusive Breastfeeding

•Calls for stakeholders’ actions to improve situation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





As the world celebrates this year’s World Breastfeeding Day, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi Field Office, has observed that according to the 2021 MICS survey, the current assessment, only 26.4 per cent of children are exclusively breastfeed in Bauchi State.

The observation was made on Monday by the Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF, Bauchi Field Office, Philomena Irene, at the 2024 World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) celebration, themed, “Closing the Gap: Break the Record, Break Barriers: Breastfeeding Support for All.”

Irene said, “This year’s theme, ‘Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All,’ underscores our commitment to ensuring that every mother in Bauchi State has access to the support she needs, regardless of her circumstances.”

According to her, “In Bauchi State, breastfeeding is crucial for the survival, health, and well-being of infants and young children. It provides essential nutrients and protection against illnesses, which are vital for a child’s development.”

The nutrition specialist added, “Breastfeeding acts as an equaliser in our society, offering every child in Bauchi State the best start in life, regardless of socio-economic status…

“We need to focus on reducing the inequalities that hinder access to breastfeeding support.

“Vulnerable mothers, particularly in rural areas and during times of emergencies, require additional assistance to ensure their children can benefit from breastfeeding.”

Irene added, “By improving breastfeeding support in Bauchi State, we address the social inequalities that stand in the way of sustainable development and public health.

“To close the gap in breastfeeding inequalities, we must engage all actors along the Warm Chain of Breastfeeding Support in Bauchi: Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Governments, Policymakers, Health Systems, Workplaces, Communities and parents.”

According to her, these can be done by “ensuring the passing of the six months’ maternity leave policy for working mothers. Establishment of directorate of nutrition in all line ministries and Bauchi State Government counterpart contribution into the Child Nutrition Fund.”

She further said, “As we move forward, let us remember that the best is yet to come. By working together, we can create a supportive environment for breastfeeding mothers and their children, ensuring a healthier, more equitable future for all children in Bauchi State.

“Thank you for your unwavering commitment to this cause. Let’s make 2024 a milestone year for breastfeeding support in Bauchi State.”