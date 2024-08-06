INEC: 4.7m Registered Voters to Participate in Edo, Ondo Guber Polls 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that a total of 4,682,086 registered voters will participate in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday on the final register of voters for Edo and Ondo States.

The Edo State governorship election is scheduled to hold on September 21, 2024, while the Ondo election will be held on November 16, 2024.

Olumekun said: “The commission met today, Tuesday 6th August 2024, and approved the final register of voters for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“The register integrated new voters from the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), as well as the figures of successful applicants for transfer from other states of the Federation to the two states.”

According to Olumekun, “The state now has 2,629,025 registered voters. Of this figure, 1,370,061 (52.11%) are male, while 1,258,964 (47.89%) are female. Youths (18 – 35 years) account for 983,133 (37.4%), followed by 914,806 middle aged (36 – 49) persons. Together, they constitute 1,897,939 (72.2%) of registered voters in the state.”

He said in terms of occupation, 868,764 students constitute the majority of voters (33.05 per cent), while there are 4,199 (0.16 per cent) Persons with Disability (PWDs).

“The state now has 2,053,061 registered voters. Of this figure, 1,034,006 (50.36 per cent) are male, while 1,034,964 (47.89 per cent) are female. Youths (18 – 35 years) account for 726,944 (35.41 per cent), followed by 721,982 (35.17 per cent) middle aged (36 – 49) persons. Together, they constitute 1,448,926 (70.57 per cent) of registered voters in the state,” Olumekun said.

The national commissioner said in terms of occupation, 694,938 students constitute the majority of voters (33.85 per cent), whereas there are 1,782 (0.09 per cent) Persons with Disability (PWDs).

He explained that the detailed breakdown of the register for each state by local government areas, gender, age, occupation and disability has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

Olumekun said in the next few days, the commission would release the timetable for the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for the two states for all categories of voters including new registrants from the last CVR, voters that applied for transfers, replacements and uncollected cards from previous registrations.