Fubara Signs Executive Order Establishing Investment Promotion Council

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has identified high cost of living as the major challenge in the country today. The governor emphasised that agriculture and health care will take priority in the economic revolution in the state as a practical measure of reducing the high cost of living of the people.

Governor Fubara also declared that Rivers State is open to robust investment climates for prospective investors to explore with guarantee of safety for their investments.

Governor Fubara made the assertion yesterday, while signing into law Executive Order 2, 2024, establishing the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency, presented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dagogo Israel Iboroma (SAN), in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said the action is in line with recommendations of the Committee that handled the Rivers State Investment Summit organised on May 22 and 23, 2024.

Fubara explained: “As fallout of that summit, we all agreed that the windows and the big doors for economic advancement of the state have been opened.

“But it would be very important for us to have a one-stop shop that will assist the investors, when they come in, they don’t need to run around wrong individuals or associations that will rip them off their investments. But they now have an agency to liaise with and the agency will have the required answers to whatever their needs are.”

He pointed out that what he has done was to tell the world that it is not just about the summit, but living up to his promises that Rivers State will be economically great again.

We are not going to end here. In a couple of days the agency will be properly constituted. Now that we have the order for the agency signed and delivered to the good people of Rivers State and prospective investors. 

The other part of it will commence and we are looking forward to a robust business deals that will be coming into our State. More especially in the areas of healthcare and agriculture.”

The governor, however, commended Justice Iboroma, and other members who had assisted to make sure the recommendations in the committee’s report are implemented and the state Executive Council  to work hard as a team to achieve the desired objectives of economic development in the state.

Earlier, Justice, Iboroma, while presenting the Executive Order 2, 2024 to the governor for signing into law, stated that the law will harness the gains of the summit and serve as a vehicle to drive, promote and creative conducive environment for investment development in the State.

This, he said, will be achieved through public private partnership, privatisation, commercialisation and enterprise development in the state.

