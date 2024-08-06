Court Extends Order Restricting #EndBadGovernance Protesters in Lagos to Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Peace Park

Wale Igbintade

Justice Sherifat Sonaike of a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, has extended the order restricting protesters in Lagos State taking part in the ongoing nationwide protest, to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and Peace Park, Ketu area of the state, pending the full compliance with the protocol.

The order was made following an application by the Director, Civil Litigation, Lagos State, Hammed Oyenuga, who informed the court that all the respondents in the suit have been served with court processes, but are yet to respond.

Listed in the application as co-defendants are Adamma Ukpabi and Tosin Harsogba (for Active Citizens Group); Comrade Juwon Sanyaolu and Hassan Soweto (for Take it Back Movement); Persons unknown and Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

The court had on July 30, 2024 granted “An Order of Pre-emptive Remedy by way of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st to 5th Defendants/Respondents whether by themselves, their agents, privies, servants or any other person(s) acting through them from converging and carrying out their proposed peaceful public protest, rallies, procession and meetings in Lagos State from the 1-10” August 1-10, 2024 excerpt in the approved designated location for peaceful public protest, rallies and meetings, to wit: Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Lagos State and Peace Park Ketu Lagos from 8 .00 am to 6pm pending compliance with the pre-action protocol by the Claimant.

