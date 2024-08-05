Wigwe University to Commence Lectures in Four Faculties by September 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Plans have been concluded for the commencement of academic activities for the 2024/2025 session in Wigwe University from September 21.

This is after the demise of its proprietor and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Dr, Herbert Wigwe, who died alongside his wife and son in the US after a helicopter crash in January.



Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said students would be admitted into faculties of Engineering; Science and Computing; Management and Social Sciences and the Arts for the first phase of academic take-off.

He pointed out that the Board of Trustees, Governing Council and other stakeholders of the institution are working hard to sustain the university and fulfil the vision of its founder.



Sitting on 600 hectares of land and situated in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, the university with capacity for 11,400 students, 400 faculty and staff, is expected to onboard 2,500 students, with staff recruited from across Europe, North America, Asia and Africa.

Al-Akaidi, formerly the institution’s Dean of College of Science and Computing and Deputy V-C (Research and innovation), listed the completed facilities at the university to include gas-powered power plant that will provide 24-hour uninterrupted electricity; IT infrastructure; classroom blocks; students’ hostels; faculty buildings; admin block and sporting facilities.



He said: “We shall receive our first set of students into the university on September 18 and 19 for reception; but parents are welcome to visit the campus from September 5.

“Lectures will begin on September 21. We are fully ready with our world-class facilities to receive the students.’’

According to the Acting V-C, the institution was established to transform tertiary education in Africa, empower the continent’s youths to lead the charge in global leadership, innovation and progress.

“We are building a culture of innovation, providing students with practical skills, including critical thinking, problem-solving and leadership”, he added.