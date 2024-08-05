Wabara, Ngilari, Gana, Others Extol Zwingina at 70

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Senator Adolphus Wabara, erstwhile president of the senate, has extolled the sterling footprints of Senator Jonathan Zwingina in the National Assembly, describing him as an astute and loyal lawmaker whose love for Nigeria and good governance was unrivalled.

Leading other distinguished Nigerians who attended the 70th birthday dinner in honour of Zwingina in Abuja, Wabara recalled that the period under which Zwingina served in the senate was memorable as he brought his intellectual prowess and loyalty in the performance of his mandate.



According to Wabara, “Zwingina in the position of Deputy Leader from 2003-2007 proved his mettle by providing excellent leadership focus in performing his functions. He was a great communicator and loyalist you could always rely on at all times.



“He left footprints of excellence in whatever duties he was assigned to and remains a dogged fighter for the common good of his fellow citizens”.

During the thanksgiving service that earlier took place at the First Baptist Church Garki, Abuja, the former governor of Adamawa State, James Ngilari praised the senator for his democratic credentials based on principled stance in the service of his fellow citizens.



“As far as the politics of Adamawa State and Nigeria is concerned, he remains a household name that cannot be forgotten. The excellent former lawmaker we are celebrating and thanking God for today has remained an inspiration and is an inspiring story for doggedness and loyalty for the common cause. We are deeply appreciative of what he has been and what he is today as a symbol of devotion for all Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political divides,” Ngilari said.



On his part, former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, thanked God for the gift of Zwingina to the Nigeria state, applauding him as one of the excellent politicians that greatly loves Nigeria and ready to do anything to improve the welfare of the people, he has devoted himself to serve.



“We are happy to celebrate Zwingina at 70. We pray fervently that the Almighty God continues to grant him good health for the service of Nigerians. I worked with him at MAMSER and found him to be intellectually engaging and a true advocate for justice and equity,” Gana recalled.

Responding to the goodwill messages and encomiums, Zwingina thanked those who found time to join his family, friends and admirers to honour him with their presence. He expressed appreciation to God, adding, “What Nigerians need now is the mercies of God.”

Some of the dignitaries that graced the occasion also included former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Sen. Gerei and Professor Maxwell Gidado among others.