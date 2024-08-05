Stakeholders Commit to Bold Solutions for Africa

Prominent stakeholders from both the public and private sectors converged at the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2024 to deliberate and foster solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges.

The landmark event underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration, bringing together private sector organizations, NGOs, and other key stakeholders to address the continent’s critical issues.

The event kicked off with a keynote address by United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on “Sustainable growth must include climate resilience, leveraging technology, and private sector innovations,” she stated, urging attendees to “recommit to the 2030 agenda with a focus on inclusivity, impact, and inspiration.”

An Investor Roundtable, organised by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with various organisations, opened the summit. Lagos State Executive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s presence underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a favorable environment for sustainable development.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State Obafemi Hamzat presented the “THEMES PLUS” initiative, which promotes development in crucial sectors. “ASIS 2024 must serve as a catalyst for collaboration and action,” Hamzat declared, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships.

Representing Vice President Kashim Shettima, Jumoke Oduwole, called for a paradigm shift in economic thinking. “It is time for action; we must move beyond rhetoric and focus on solutions with tangible impact,” she asserted. “Africa can lead the way in a new model that balances prosperity, the environment, and equity.”

CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Yousouffou, candidly addressed the need for a shift from diagnosis to intervention. “Africa does not have the necessary resources or organizational framework to address health-related problems,” she said.

ABC Health CEO Mories Atoki pointed out the politicization of partnerships as a major barrier, while Dr. Tayo Aduloju, CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, stressed the importance of delivering tangible outcomes over empty promises.

Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, highlighted the foundational importance of moral leadership and education, noting, “Leaders don’t just happen; they are made through education and training.”