Russia Dissociates Self from Nigerians Waiving Russian Flag During #EndBadGovernanceProtestMichael Olugbode in Abuja

Russia has dissociated itself from Nigerian protesters waving its flag during the ongoing protest against bad governance.

Some protesters in parts of the North chanted the praises of Russian President Vladimir Putin and waived the flag of Russia.

In a statement on Monday, the Russian Embassy in Nigeria said it had noted the reports in Nigerian media and the circulation of videos and images in digital media depicting protesters in northern states of the country carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The statement read: “The Government of the Russian Federation as well as any Russian officials are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way.

“As always, we emphasize that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government in the issue.

“We respect Nigerian democracy and believe that peaceful demonstrations in conformity with the Nigerian law are a manifestation of democracy. However, should these events lead to any disruptions or acts of violence we strictly condemn them.”