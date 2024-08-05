MNJTF Restores Peace in Kukawa, Returns IDPs to Ancestral Homes

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Multi-National Joint Tasks Force (MNJTF), yesterday said its troops played significant role in returning the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), joyfully to their ancestral homes in Kukawa community, in Borno State.



Chief Military Public Information Officer, HQ MNJTF Ndjamena Chad, Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, also said that the successful efforts of the Multi-National Joint Tasks Force (MNJTF), paved the way for this long-awaited homecoming, marking a significant milestone in the region’s journey towards stability and development.



Osoba said the member representing Kukawa Constituency, Hon. Karta Maina, together with local leaders, including Chairman Alhaji Abba Fugu and District Head Alhaji Kachalla Mamman, officially flagged off the return of the IDPs to Kukawa Town on Sunday, amidst cheers and celebrations.

According to him, this symbolic event signifies a new chapter of hope and resilience for the community.



He said: “The recent Operation Lake Sanity II, led by MNJTF forces, has been instrumental in creating a safer environment for the return of displaced residents. The operation’s success, which resulted in the elimination of terrorists, the recovery of arms cache, and the surrender of several militants, has instilled confidence and optimism among the returning IDPs.



“Kukawa, a vital part of the Borno Emirate, holds a special place in the hearts of its residents, who are now embracing the opportunity to rebuild their lives and communities. With neighboring towns like Cross Kukawa and Baga also witnessing positive changes, the collective efforts towards peace and reconciliation set a promising precedent for the entire region”.



He noted that as the IDPs settle back into their homes, the spirit of resilience and unity shines brightly in Kukawa, a beacon of hope for other communities affected by conflict.”

e concluded that the journey towards lasting peace and prosperity in the region will continue with the unwavering support of dedicated leaders and security forces.