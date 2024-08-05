Abductors Demand N100m for Release of Kidnapped LG Chairman’s Aides in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The abductors of Kabba/Bunu Council boss, Mr. Dare Zaccheaus, have demanded for N100 million ransom for the release of his aides.

The Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Council Caretaker Transitional Committee Dare Zaccheaus was said to have regained his freedom when he could no longer heed the command and instructions from the kidnappers.

THISDAY gathered that having sensed that the council boss had some health challenges, the abductors were not left with any other options than to leave him to go.



Zaccheaus who was kidnapped along some his aides on Friday 3rd, 2024, was said to have been released unconditionally while two of his aides were still in captive as at the time of filing this report.

This was contained in a statement issued by a political group, the Political Platform, a copy made available to the journalists in Lokoja on Saturday.

According to the group: “We are pleased to inform that the CTC Chairman, who was abducted by unknown assailants on the Kabba-Okene Expressway on August 2, 2024, has been safely released.



“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for his safe return. We also want to express our sincere thanks to all members for their prayers and support throughout this ordeal. Your unwavering commitment and the dedicated efforts of the security forces were crucial in ensuring his release.

“We continue to pray for the swift and safe release of his aides, asking that they be returned without harm as soon as possible.”



Meanwhile, the Kogi Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the Kabba/Bunu CTC Chairman and some of his aides.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, told journalists on Saturday morning that the victims were kidnapped last night in along Kabba/Okene road in Kabba.



“Yes, I got the information the Commissioner of police Bethrand Onuoha has already deployed officers for search and rescue mission and we on top of the situation,” he said.

Sources said that Dare was abducted alongside some of his aides on Kabba-Okene Road in the State.

The source said: “Reports indicate that CTC Kabba/Bunu Chairman Zacchaeus Dare Michael and some of his aides, have been allegedly kidnapped by unidentified gunmen on the Kabba-Okene expressway in Kabba.



“Authorities are seeking any credible information that may aid in their safe rescue. I urge everyone to pray for their immediate and safe release, asking for divine intervention and protection during this critical time.”