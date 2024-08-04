FG to Launch Renewed Hope Estates in 36 States, Says Tinubu

The Federal Government will launch Renewed Hope Estates in every state of the federation.

“We are also launching the Renewed Hope Estates in every state, each comprising 500 housing units. Our goal is to complete a total of 100,000 housing units over the next three years. This initiative is not only about providing homes but also about creating thousands of jobs across the nation as well as stimulating economic growth,” he said.