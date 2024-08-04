  • Sunday, 4th August, 2024

Dr Dolor Returns with Third Album

Life & Style

Acclaimed music mogul, Osadolor Asemota, popularly known as Dr Dolor, has announced the release of his third studio album, ‘Echoes of Endurance.’

Set for worldwide release on all digital streaming platforms on Friday, the album led by the single ‘Asemota’ captures themes of resilience, love, and the essence of life. It portrays Dr Dolor’s evolution as a multifaceted entertainer.

Originally from Benin City, Nigeria, Dr Dolor’s passion for music made him leave his telecommunications job to become a music mogul. He holds a BSc from the University of Benin and graduated with distinction from the Oxford Strategic Management Executive Programme at the University of Oxford. He founded Dr Dolor Entertainment in 2016. The label quickly rose to prominence, signing artists like Teni and producing hits like ‘I Go Pay,’ ‘Madam the Madam,’ and ‘Rambo,’ which were featured in his debut album
‘Unexpected’ (2020) and in 2023, he released ‘What A Time to Bee Alive’ and its deluxe edition.

