StarTimes Gears Up for LaLiga, Carabao Cup, NPFL

StarTimes has freshened its sports offering for the 2024- 2025 season with the return of La Liga and the new arrival, the Carabao Cup.

The 2024-2025 LaLiga season kicks off on August 15th, and StarTimes is bringing all 380 matches live to African viewers on its Sports Premium and Sports Life channels as well as StarTimes-ON app.

This dynamic duo joins StarTimes’ already impressive sports roster, including Bundesliga, Nigeria Premier Football League, Copa del Rey, Saudi Pro League and more.

Fresh off their UEFA Euro 2024 victory, Spain continues to reign supreme. Notably, 20 players from last season’s champion squad honed their skills in LaLiga! And let’s not forget Real Madrid’s record-breaking 15th Champions League title last season, solidifying their position as the undisputed kings of the competition.

This season promises to be a star-studded affair. French superstar Kylian Mbappé has joined Real Madrid. LaLiga boasts the most star power of any league, with a staggering eight players valued at over €100 million, surpassing the Premier League’s 6. Real Madrid’s attacking trio of Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham alone holds a combined value of €180 million, making them the most valuable attacking line in the world!

But LaLiga isn’t just about established stars. The future is bright with talented youngsters like Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (17), Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams (22), and Real Madrid’s Arda Güler (19) ready to take the league by storm and be the torchbearers for the next decade.

Don’t miss a single moment of the action! Tune in to StarTimes’ Sports Premium and Sports Life channels for the ultimate LaLiga experience.