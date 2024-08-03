COREN Postpones Annual Engineering Assembly over Ongoing Nationwide Protests 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) yesterday announced the deferment of its Annual Engineering Assembly earlier scheduled for between August 5 to 7, 2024 in Abuja.

In a briefing in Abuja to intimate local and foreign guests expected during the event, President of COREN, Prof. Sadiq Abubakar, said that the postponement had become important because of concerns occasioned by the ongoing nationwide protests.

COREN, a statutory body, has the mandate to regulate and control engineering education, training and the practice of engineering in all its aspects and ramifications in Nigeria.



The Annual Engineering Assembly helps bring all cadres of engineering practitioners together to discuss issues that will lift the profession to greater heights.

According to the COREN president, the new date for the event will now be September 2-4 this year.



He said: As you recall, in our last session we held, we informed the media and the nation at large of our annual gathering called Engineering Assembly, the 32nd, which was scheduled to hold in Abuja on the 5th to the 7th of August, that is on Monday to Wednesday, next week.

“Everything has been arranged as the normal situation and we are very committed to ensure that our participants across the world, coming from Europe, from Asia, from African countries, and indeed from within the country, are here as the case is, annually.

“But watching and monitoring the events of the national protests across the country compelled us to invite you once again to make announcements, which we believe are very logical and in the best interest of everyone.

“COREN, as you know, cherishes our annual gathering of all engineering practitioners across the world, both at home and in the diaspora, to converge and review our performances. But we are compelled to inform you that the scheduled date of 5th to 7th of August has now been postponed,” Abubakar said.

He explained that although the organisation was fully ready to host its visitors in Abuja, there was the need to ensure the comfort of all invitees.

“We are postponing that event and we have carefully consulted widely and we are further informing you that we are now going to hold the 32nd Engineering Assembly from the Monday 2nd to Wednesday 4th of September.

“The venues and everything and every other thing remain the same. It is very important that we do this so that our participants all over the world know this, so that we can have some respite from the anxieties and uncertainties,” he added.