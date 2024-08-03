Breaking: Tinubu to Address Nation on Sunday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday, August 1, 2024 address the nation in a broadcast at 7am.

Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a release issued on Saturday enjoined television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to tune into the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day.