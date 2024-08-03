  • Saturday, 3rd August, 2024

Breaking: Tinubu to Address Nation on Sunday

Breaking | 37 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday, August 1, 2024 address the nation in a broadcast at 7am.
Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a release issued on Saturday enjoined television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to tune into the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.
The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.