EmbassyCard Introduces Unique Prepaid Digital Card 

EmbassyCard, a Nigerian Fintech company with presence in several states of the country, has introduced a new digital prepaid card to merchants and residents of Lagos.

Announcing the product during a media parley in Lagos this week, the Chief Executive Officer of EmbassyCard, Sunny Ojuroye said the initiative would be a game changer in the financial space.

Ojuroye stated that the organisation started developing EmbassyCard payment solution with its engineers and Providus bank, the official partner bank in 2019 before its launch in 2024.

Addressing mobile money agents present at the event, the CEO said: “Let us make history together with EmbassyCard, a new prepaid card for payment. This is a great opportunity to earn commission with us. EmbassyCard offers additional opportunities to make extra income in addition to what you already do. The cards come in LITE, GREEN and GOLD with photo ID for identification purposes, thus enhancing security of customers.”

A Co-director of EmbassyCard, Leye Popoola noted that the company’s digital payment solution is different from others with a strong security feature, which enables users to either lock or unlock their EMBASSYCARD in the event of any loss.

Head of Brand Management in Wetherheads Advertising Group Limited, the organiser of the launch event, Emmanuel Udeagha, said the newly introduced payment solution would revolutionalise the payment system in Nigeria.

He said: “It is able to take payment online and offline. If you’re in a remote community without network, you can still receive payment as a merchant and make payment as a customer to pay for services at restaurants, petrol stations, utility bills etc. As a merchant, your phone serves as your terminal.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN), Mr. Oluwagunwa Ibirogba commended EmbassyCard for the initiative, saying it has been a struggle to get cash.