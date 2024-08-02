Nigeria’s Captain, Opeyori, Gets Standing Ovation

The Spirit of Olympism based on “Excellence, Respect and Friendship” was displayed when Team Nigeria’s captain, Anuoluwapo Opeyori played his final Group N game against China’s Li Shi Feng.

Opeyori fought gallantly but lost 21-17, 21-17 to the World Number 6.

It was a thriller all the way. The three core values of Olympism are a central focus of the Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games.

Excellence means doing the best we can, on the field of play or in our professional life. The crowd at Court 1 of La Chapelle Arena appreciated the Opeyori’s display and gallantry. The packed arena gave him a ravishing ovation despite losing the contest.

Following his exit, Opeyori said that he has showcased what Africa can do in the game of Badminton.

“Thank you, guys, again, for all the support. We showed what Africa has to offer the sport of Badminton,” he said.

This was his second defeat at the Paris Olympics as he exited the Olympics, playing very good matches against higher-ranked opponents.