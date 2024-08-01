  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

Sanwo-Olu Restricts Protest to Gani Fawehinmi, Peace Parks

Esther Oluku

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restricted the #EndBadGovernanceProtest to Gain Fawehinmi Park and Peace Park in Lagos.

In a statement on his official X handle, the governor stated that this development was to ensure “peaceful expression” of citizens constitutional right.

Citing some of the losses of the #EndSARS protest, he noted that the state will not allow a repeat during this demonstration.

Part of the statement read: “Reflecting on the tragic events of the EndSARS protest in 2020, it began peacefully but was later hijacked, resulting in immense destruction and loss.

“We will NOT allow history repeat itself. During the protests, we saw the destruction of valuable properties and institutions: Lagos High Court, 45 police stations, 12 Local Government offices, 7 Fire Stations, and the Forensic Centre, among others.

“To ensure safe and peaceful expression, the Police have designated Gani Fawehinmi Park and Peace Park for protests. These locations will be secured to protect our citizens and prevent chaos.”

