Rivers Communities Rejoice with NDDC over Impactful Projects, Declare Support for Tinubu

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Communities in Rivers State have appreciated the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the developmental projects ongoing in their areas carried out by the agency.

The people of the Rivers communities made the commendations when the state representative in the governing board of the NDDC, Tony Okocha, inspected ongoing projects of the commission in communities across five local government areas in the state, including Etche, Akuku-Toru, Emohua, Degema and Obio/Akpor.

At Etche, Okocha alongside his team inspected the construction of 2 numbers of two-bedroom semi-detached principal and teachers’ quarters at Community Secondary School, Umuechem.

Umuechem Community, a host of 53 Oil Wells, which is contributing to the economy of the nation, had severally lamented exclusion from the benefit from the proceeds of the natural resources from it are. They claimed to have also built the secondary school in the area without government support, until NDDC decided to upgrade the status of the school.

The agency also inspected an ongoing 10-bedroom Corpers’ Lodge Project (all ensuite), sited at the Ignatius Ajuru University Campus in Ndele, in Emohua LGA of the State.

Okocha visited Soku Community in Akuku-Toru LGA, an island in the state, where he inspected the ongoing Emergency Construction of 10,000 Gallons Capacity Solar-Powered Water Project in the community.

The inspection continued at Degema LGA, where NDDC is undergoing construction of 1,300-Seater pavilion, sited at the premises of the Degema LGA Secretariat.

Also inspected yesterday was the Nkpolu Community Town Hall project, and the reconstruction of the NTA/Apara Link Road/Drainage Project, in Obio/Akpor LGA.

A stakeholder in Soku Community, Dr. Otiasah Christian, while emphasising the importance of the water project, said there have been several cases of cholera outbreak in the community that led to loss of lives as a result of lack of potable water.

Also, the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Umuchem Community, Mr. ThankGod Agbam, said the project is the first of its kind in the community despite being a host community that has suffered several oil spills.

Speaking on the projects, the NDDC state representative commended all the contractors for their dedication in executing the projects on record time and the communities for their peaceful disposition and support.

He also assured that under the 7th Board of the NDDC as led by Mr. Chiedu Ebie and the Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, no contractor will be owed.

Okocha, affirmed that the progress made in executing the projects inspected was due to the peaceful disposition and cooperation of the benefitting communities, stressing that the project is in line with the mandate given to the NDDC by President Bola Tinubu.

“Mr. President feels the pain and hardship of the people, and is doing everything possible through projects, policies, and programs such as the continuous distribution of palliatives to the people, the increment of the minimum wage of Nigerian workers by over 100% from N30,000 to N70,000 which has already been signed into law.

“The President has also ensured the students’ loan scheme, massive investment in agriculture across the country, and the allocation of more funds to the 36 states and the 774 LGAs for the spread of more developmental projects across the country, etc”.

He told the people that the present economic situation in the country was as a result of many decades of accumulated challenges associated with governance which he said President Tinubu is committed towards providing lasting solution to.

He urged youths in the communities to shun all forms of violence, saying that, “While it is the constitutional rights of citizens to protest, it is equally important that those behind the planned protest are known, and they articulate their views properly, engage with the government, consolidate, before confrontation”.