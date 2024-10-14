PINL: Two NSCDC Officers, 5 Others Arrested for Illegal Oil Bunkering in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Seven persons including two officers of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NCDSC) officers deployed to a logistics company at Eleme, Rivers State and some key staff of the company have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering activities.



Dr. Patrick Onogwu, Senior Manager, Security and Government Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd, who disclosed this yesterday, said PINL uncovered that the logistics company is being used as camouflage for illegal bunkering on the 28-inches Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) along the Ebubu new road by Eleme.



It was also learned that the NSCDC officers who were arrested and are currently assisting a combined team of security agencies in their investigations, were allegedly conniving with the staff of the company to commit the crime.



While the NSCDC officers and security guard of the company were arrested between October 6 and 7, 2024, four persons, including the manager of the company, his assistant and two others were arrested on October 10 by officers from the NSCDC Rivers State Command.

Also arrested were two trailer trucks with capacity of 45,000 liters each and specially constructed for the operation and caught inside the company, Igor Logistics Services Ltd, loading crude from a valve less 200 meters away.



Onogwu who conducted journalists around the scene of the incident, said the arrest was made possible by surveillance personnel of PINL who gave credible intelligence about crude oil thieves operating along that axis.



Based on the information, he said closer security attention was paid to the area, which eventually led to the busting of the illegal operations going on in the company, saying “The company’s primary business is the processing and export of precious stones, including quartz, iron and glass sand to China through the Onne port.



Onogwu said: “The oil thieves were capitalising on the proximity to the company of a valve on the TNP, which is less two hundred meters away from the logistics company.



So, they tapped the valve and connected a hose which they pass through a hole on the company fence into the main compound to load the crude”.



Onogwu explained that the closeness of the valve to the company made the operation of the crude oil thieves easy that they wouldn’t need a pumping machine.



“They just connected a 9-inch hose from which they load their trucks usually concealed in front of the weighing bridge of the company.

“It is an operation that can only be detected by a careful monitoring by security agencies considering the busy activities of the company and the smart way the illegal bunkerers managed to conceal their operations,” he said.



He told journalists how the hoodlums were uncovered and arrested. His words: “Five days ago, we got intel that they loaded three trucks from this compound.



“The trucks they loaded use 40-feet containers; they build a tank right inside the container as a disguise. Once you see a container like that you think it’s carrying normal products. And they use this customs seal to seal the truck then they transport it to Akwa-Ibom State.



“Now each time these trucks come out of this compound; you know there will be no suspicion. This is a normal logistics company; they deal on precious stone and all of that”.



He added that the suspects ran out of luck that night when they came for another loading.



According to him, “They load like 4 times a week, so they brought in two trucks. Two 45,000 liters capacity trucks, Daff model, loaded the first one and were on the second one when the supervisor for Gbenisolo the second layer surveillance company for PINL, who was on patrol perceived the odour of crude and raised alarm.



“With that we quickly alerted our team from the Ogale camp, under the 29th Battalion, which responded. Led by one Captain Chibok, they came and upon arrival, they met two officers from the Rivers State command of the NSCDC.



“Those officers were the ones deployed to the company to guard it. In the process because the officers were involved in the crime they tried to cause some delays, which alerted the principal suspects inside who scaled the fence and escaped into the bush.



The second NSCDC officer also tried to escape but was eventually caught when they were combining the bush. They have been transferred to NSCDC headquarters for further investigation”.



It was also noticed that the company has been sealed with a combined team of the military and NSCDC stationed there while investigations continue.



Also, a joint venture JV inspection has been conducted on the valve and remedial work has also commenced on the line.

At press time, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Ayodeji Olufemi, was yet to confirm the arrest. When journalists contacted him, he said the matter has not got to his desk.