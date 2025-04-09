DEPOWA Moves to Reverse Nigeria’s Alarming Rate of Out-of-School Children

Linus Aleke in Abuja



Defence and Police Officers Wives’ Association (DEPOWA) yesterday took a bold step to try to reverse Nigeria’s alarming rate of out-of-school children by mobilising the military and political leadership, as well as captains of industry, to raise an anticipated N10 billion for the construction of the proposed DEPOWA College in Abuja.

Speaking at a fundraising and ground-breaking ceremony for the building of the DEPOWA College yesterday in Abuja, National President of DEPOWA, Mrs. Oghogho Musa, expressed the association’s resolve to institute positive change by constructing the college to provide a supportive and nurturing environment for students.

Quoting UNESCO’s latest statistics of approximately 20 million out-of-school children, Mrs. Musa lamented that Nigeria had one of the highest numbers of children excluded from education globally, with a low net enrolment rate of 64.10 per cent in primary education and a pupil-teacher ratio of 37.55 per cent.

She observed that classrooms were overcrowded, making it challenging for teachers to provide individualised attention.

According to her, “For us at DEPOWA, we remain mindful of the huge involvement of our personnel in operations across the country, especially at this time. This project is, therefore, a direct intervention in support of the non-kinetic operations of the Defence Headquarters and the Services.

“The proposed DEPOWA College has an estimated cost of N10 billion and will be sited on 8,000 square meters of land in Asokoro, Abuja.”

She stated that the architectural and engineering designs for the college were complete and ready, while Original Equipment Manufacturers had been contacted for the relevant equipment.

Musa said DEPOWA was established as a platform for members to provide support and companionship for one another, necessitated by the customary long absence of their husbands who performed national duties far from home.

The governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his media aide, Igho Akeregha, pledged to support the initiative to address the gap in educational opportunities for children.

While applauding Musa, a daughter of the state, for the laudable initiative, Oborevwori said his administration was investing massively in education.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudden Abbas, represented by Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, said there was no better way to contribute to building the future of young Nigerians than investing in education.

Abbas applauded DEPOWA for the initiative, adding it is of value to society.

Stressing that education was a bedrock of development, Abbas stated that the most important gift every parent could bequeath to their children was education.

Special Guest of Honour and Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, said the initiative embodied the unwavering commitment of military and police families to nation-building.

Abubakar said education was the bedrock of societal progress, adding, “This college will serve as a beacon of hope, excellence and opportunity for the children of brave service members.”

The minister stressed that a well-educated generation, nurtured in an environment of discipline and patriotism, was critical to sustaining peace, unity and progress in Nigeria.

He called on all stakeholders, government agencies, corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals to contribute generously to the project.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, stated that education had always been a crucial pillar for national development and societal progress.

According to him, “As we break ground for the DEPOWA College, we reaffirm our commitment to the holistic development of our children and future leaders.

“This noble initiative by DEPOWA is not just about bricks and blocks but also about constructing a future built on knowledge, discipline, and character.

“The establishment of this institution is an investment in the intellectual growth of our youths, ensuring they receive quality education that aligns with global best practices.”

General Musa stated that DEPOWA had played a vital role in enhancing the welfare of officers’ families, supporting widows, and providing empowerment programmes for women and children.

Stating that the initiative was yet another testament to DEPOWA’s unwavering dedication to societal transformation, the CDS added that it also underscored the critical role women played in shaping the destinies of nations by fostering environments where knowledge and moral values were instilled in the next generation.

DEPOWA is a non-governmental organisation that unites the spousal associations of the various services of the Nigerian military and police.