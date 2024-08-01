PAFIR Flags off Nominations for Excellence, Innovation Awards

Pinnacle Awards for Finance, ICT and Real Estate (PAFIR), has announced the commencement of shortlisting of its winners of 2024 Awards for excellence, innovation and exemplary leadership in the Nigerian Finance, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Real Estate Sectors, in a strategic move to identify the leaders amongst equals.

PAFIR, in a statement on its website, has invited nominations, which entails the provision of comprehensive details and contributions of companies and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in the three sectors.

The statement assures the public that the entire process shall be transparent and fair to all entrants. “Our panel of industry experts and judges will meticulously review all submissions, based on predefined criteria such as innovation, impact, and leadership.

In the ICT Sector, winners shall emerge for ICT Innovator of the Year, Best ICT Infrastructure Provider, Outstanding Cybersecurity Solution, Top ICT Service Provider and Rising Star in ICT. There shall also be awards for Innovative Real Estate Project of the Year, Real Estate Developer of the Year, Sustainable Real Estate Initiative, Best Commercial Real Estate Firm and the Rising Star in Real Estate.

“PAFIR Awards is an annual event, where we celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions in the finance, ICT and Real Estate Sectors. The Ceremony Is a testament to the excellence and innovation that drive the sectors forward.” said Roni Akins, Chief Executive Officer of RAEMCOD Global Group Limited and organiser of PAFIR Awards.