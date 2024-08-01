Nutrition: GAIN Mobilises Stakeholders for Safe, Nutritious Foods for Nigerians

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Swiss-based foundation launched in 2002, has pledged to tackle issues associated with nutrition in Nigeria.

The Project Manager at GAIN, Mercy Olorunfemi, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Olorunfemi said the organisation, in collaboration with partners, was committed to tackling the human suffering caused by malnutrition.

“Working with partners around the world, GAIN aims to make healthier food choices more affordable, accessible and desirable,” she said.

Olorunfemi explained that GAIN, through its Nutrition Impact at Scale project, has perfected necessary arrangements to host the Enterprise Support Organisation (ESOs) for Nutrition in Africa in Nigeria on August 29.

This landmark event, according to her, “will bring together critical stakeholders from across the nutritious food supply chain in sub-Saharan Africa”.

The one-day event, she added, is designed to empower Enterprise Support Organisations (ESOs) to integrate effective nutrition strategies into their support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Olorunfemi said: “Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in low- and middle-income countries MSMEs dominate agricultural value chains from farm to fork.

“MSMEs play a critical role in pricing (affordability), markets (accessibility) and quantity (availability) of foods on the market.

“However, despite the crucial role that MSMEs play in ensuring affordability, availability and access to safe and nutritious foods, they face several challenges that limit their ability to grow and increase the production of nutritious foods.

“To enhance their effectiveness, these MSMEs need support from business support organisations such as the ESOs.

“With a focus on ‘Catalysing Nutritional Innovation: Empowering ESOs to Transform Food Systems,’ the one-day event will feature presentations, stakeholder engagements, and panel sessions.

“This gathering will serve as a catalyst for advancing nutrition-focused entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“By fostering collaborations across sectors and engaging with relevant actors, we aim to create an enabling environment that supports the growth and impact of MSMEs focused on nutritious foods.

“We are excited to bring together diverse stakeholders to drive innovation and transform food systems in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Olorunfemi said the key objectives of the forthcoming event included equipping ESOs with advanced tools and skills for driving innovation in nutritious food product development and business practices.

She also said it would foster partnerships across public, private, academic and finance sectors and advocate supportive regulatory frameworks that encourage investments in nutrition-focused enterprises.

“The event will also highlight the benefits and potential returns of investing in nutrition-focused MSMEs, promoting innovative financing solutions,” she stated.

Participants, she added, would engage in in-depth discussions, networking opportunities, and actionable insights aimed at transforming food systems to better meet nutritional needs in Nigeria.

The project, according to her, is being implemented in six African countries — Nigeria, Benin, Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Tanzania.