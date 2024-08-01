  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

FintechNGR, SEC Partner to Strengthen Regulations for Fintechs

Business | 2 hours ago

In a significant move to deepen its advocacy objectives and enhance collaboration between regulators and Fintechs in Nigeria, FintechNGR, led by its president, Ade Bajomo, engaged with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Abuja recently.

During the meeting with the SEC Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, and the SEC management team, the pivotal role of FintechNGR as a leading Fintech association and enabler was highlighted. The discussions focused on recent developments in the Fintech sector, virtual assets, and fostering richer engagements between regulators and Fintechs.

Bajomo commended the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointing highly qualified and distinguished individuals to the SEC’s current management team. He emphasised their crucial role in shaping \fintech regulation in Nigeria.

Agama on his part, briefed the FintechNGR team on the new energy and direction of the SEC, aiming to further harness the benefits of Fintechs for the overall economy. He stated: “SEC’s participation has been central to the evolution of the fintech ecosystem in Nigeria. We believe that proper regulation of Fintechs and their affiliates can significantly enhance the market and deepen the investment landscape.”

