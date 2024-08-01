Experts Discuss Workplace Well-being at Citisquare Africa Event

Mary Nnah

The Colours of well-being, a flagship event of Citisquare Africa held at the Centre Point Tower, Ikoyi on July 20, 2024, had the theme: “The impact of Burnout on Women within the workforce: Challenges and solutions”.

The event was structured to address burnout by offering a combination of relaxation, strategic networking, and investment opportunities.

Highlights of the event included, wellness sessions, meditation workshops, spa treatment, panel discussion, networking sessions, exquisite culinary experience, Salsa dance, exhibitions and comedy sessions by Otolorin Kehinde Peter popularly known as Kenny Blaq.

Major exhibitors at the event were Unilever, Medbury, Ikogosi warm spring resort, Utazi Restaurant, and Homeland.

The headline sponsor was Nutrify Nigeria, a member of the Tolaram Group while Digitxplus was the event media partner. Other sponsors were Bigi, Hydrate, Bertha Juice and Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Speaking during one of the panel sessions, wellness and business experts say stress has a detrimental effect on individuals generally and professionals in particular.

Managing Director of UAC, Oluyemi Oloyede, said the society put the woman under undue pressure because of the demand on her time- first at work where she is the Chief Executive or whatever role she plays and at home where she is a wife and mother.

For him, even though society expects the woman to be perfect, she will need to recognise her own strength to know when to seek help.

To avoid burnout, Oloyede said she will need a support base from the family or a therapist to cope through the demand on her.

Similarly, Dr. Itunu Akinware, Group Managing Director, Medbury Healthcare advised all to recognize their stress level to know when to avoid burnout.

According to her, she trivialised the issue of burnout for many years until it happened to her which led her to visit a wellness centre.

Stephnie Coker Aderinokun, TV host, actor and producer pointed out that prioritising and learning when to say no, is one way to deal with burnout.

Corroborating Stephnie’s position, Omon Anenih, Founder and Chief Executive, The Dew Centre posited that burnout affects people differently. She noted that no two people experience it at the same time and to the same degree hence everybody has to understand the highest degree of their pressure point.

Other members of the panel were Yinka Adebayo, Group Executive Director, OMG- WeCA and Sherese Ijewere, a nutrition expert.

Speaking earlier in her keynote presentation Dr. Tolu Oko-Igaire, the Executive Director, Institute of Counselling in Nigeria said burnout is linked to mental health.

Speaking on the title: Promoting positive mental health through purposeful living: A strategy for overcoming burnout in the workplace, Dr. Tolu listed factors to deal with burnout including letting out steam, drinking lots of water, exercises and self-awareness.

Convener of Colours of well-being, and Founder Citisquare Africa, Dr Uche Nnama said in his closing remark that the need to prioritize one’s well-being necessitated the event.

Colours of Well-being, is a flagship event of Citisquare Africa, an innovative technology-driven company, that aims to transform the socio-economic landscape of Africa by combining real estate investments and vacation experiences with practical solutions to combat workplace burnout.

One of the goals of the organisation is to promote United Nations Sustainable Development Goals SDG 3- Good Health and Well-being, SDG 5 – Gender Equality and SDG 8- Decent Work and Economic Growth.

The event attracted dignitaries and High Networth Individuals (HNI) from different works of life. Among them were Ayo Animashaun CEO, HIP TV, Odunayo Sanya, CEO MTN Foundation, Ada Eme Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria 2022, Gboyega Akosile, Senior Special assistant (Media) to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

Others were Ayodele Olojede of Wema Bank and Dr Nneka Okekearu, Director, Enterprise Development Centre (Pan Atlantic University Lagos).

The event ended with a call for people to join the Citisquare Africa community to connect with like-minded professionals.

