EndBadGovernanceProtest: Streets Deserted in Ondo, as Hoodlums Beat Lone Protester

Fidelis David in Akure

Streets across major cities in Ondo State were deserted and shops closed on Thursday as the August 1 hunger protests began across the country.

In the coastal state, there is no report of protest in the State except a lone protester seen around NEPA area of Akure, the state capital.

However, mild drama occurred as unknown hoodlums beat up the protester who ran for his life.

The personnel of the agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Army, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the South West Security Network codename Amotekun were armed to the teeth and stood gallantly across major junctions in Akure.

However, the popular Oba Adesida, Arakale, Ondo, Oyemekun roads located in the heart of Akure were empty without the usual vehicular or human traffic while some youths were seen playing football in various streets.

Besides, all the government offices located at Alagbaka, including the Governor’s Office, were under lock without any activities.

As of the time of this report, public transportation systems were operating at low capacity as most commuters stayed indoors over fears that the protest could be violent.

Shops and markets in the state capital also remained closed as a measure to protect lives and equally protect their goods and properties from looting as a result of the protest, while traders and vendors deserted markets.