EndBadGovernanceProtest: Residents Boycott Protest in Kwara

The venue of protest earmarked for Thursday in Ilorin, Kwara state capital was boycotted by residents of the state.

The state government in a last minutes court injunction obtained in one of the courts in the state on Wednesday restricted the protesters to Ilorin Metropolitan Square as against street protests.

Also, security operatives that include police, civil defence among others were seen at different locations in Ilorin to protect lives and property.

Though, socio economic activities were paralysed in the early hours of Thursday but later picked up as private business premises were opened for business while government offices were a beehive of activities.

A visit of our correspondent to banks locations in Ilorin revealed that they were under lock and key while Shoprite and other business malls were guarded by armed security personnel.

Reports from other parts of the state revealed that, protest did not take place as people were said to be going on their normal business activities.

A business woman in Ilorin, Mrs. Ruth Sadiku expressed concern over the economic hardship in the country.

She said that, the ugly development had caused a lot of socio-economic and family challenges facing the people of the country.

Mrs. Sadiku who decried the high presence of security operatives deployed to intimidate prospective protesters said that’ “the government should have been deploying these security operatives to check armed robbery, banditry and kidnapping activities currently going in the country.”

She therefore called on the government to bring back fuel subsidy so as to reduce the sufferings of the people in the country.