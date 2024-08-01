EndBadGovernanceProtest: Commercial Activities Grounded in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Commercial activities in the ancient city of Katsina, Katsina State, were on Thursday morning, grounded over the planned protest by the Nigerian youths to end what they termed bad governance.

Banks, markets, filling stations, motor parks and offices were shut, while major roads in the city were devoid of the usual vehicular movements and pedestrians.

Residents, most of whom were too afraid, remained indoors, trying to observe the situation despite the heavy presence of security forces asking them to go about their duties.

Monitoring the situation, THISDAY reports that some youths staged a peaceful protest from GRA roundabout to the new Government House.

The Leader of the protesters, Ambassador Umar Ahmed Jibrin, while addressing journalists, said they embarked on the protest for the government to tackle hunger, insecurity and restore fuel subsidy.

He explained that many Nigerians, especially northerners, were dying as a result of hunger and the nefarious activities of terrorists and other criminals elements in the country.

He said: “There are a lot of people who are dying because of hunger and insecurity. We embarked on this protest for the government to address these challenges.

“We are calling on the Federal Government and the president to restore fuel subsidy and tackle the issue of naira devaluation.”

However, THISDAY observed that it was a mixed reaction, while some of the residents expressed concern about the economic effect and implications of the protest, others lauded the move.

