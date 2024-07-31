PTAD Pays N395.5bn to Next of Kins, Pensioners

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) yesterday disclosed that it has processed and paid a total sum of N395,559,795.09 as death benefits and gratuity to 238 Next-of-Kins (NOK) of deceased pensioners and pensioners as at July 19, 2024.

Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, disclosed this in Ilorin, yesterday, during the official inauguration of PTAD’s Kwara State office in Ilorin.

She said the directorate was determined to address all legitimate complaints of non-payment of gratuities to some pensioners and death benefits to Next-of-Kins of deceased pensioners across all the pension departments.

The PTAD boss also said she inaugurated a Directorate Wide Expanded NOK & Gratuity Project, in December 2023, following complaints from Next-of-Kin of deceased pensioners and some pensioners concerning non-payment of inherited liabilities.

Ejikeme, who said the project was still on-going, added that the rest of the NoK and Gratuity Benefit claims files are still undergoing prudent checks and validation.

“Because as I often say, any money that is wrongly paid to a NOK beneficiary is like money put in the belly of the tiger, as it would be very difficult, if not impossible to recover.

“Nevertheless, it is worthy to note that PTAD is working tirelessly with the relevant stakeholders and respective High Courts of Justice across the Federation to ensure that the Letters of Administration in favour of the NOK are validated within the shortest time frame, and other related checks completed to enable the remaining beneficiaries receive their entitlements in the shortest possible time.”

Ejikeme said PTAD had opened 11 state offices across the six geo-political zones of the country since inception in 2013, adding that Kwara State inaugurated yesterday, made it the 12th PTAD state office, in addition to the FCT Abuja Office (Headquarters).

“PTAD has offices in the following cities: Yola, Awka, Maiduguri, Ibadan, Benin, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Sokoto, Yobe, and now, Ilorin,” she said.

She stressed that the aim of establishing the state offices in strategically-selected locations nationwide was to bring exceptional pension services closer to the doorstep of Defined Benefit Scheme pensioners that are being managed by PTAD as mandated in the Pension Reform Act 2014, Section 47 (2).

The PTAD executive secretary also said the agency had received 2024 Pension increment approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in fulfillment of the constitutional provision of Section 173 (3) providing for a five yearly pension increment for pensioners.

“This increment, which takes effect from the 1st of January, 2024, is quite historic as it is the first time that the Federal Government has proactively, promptly, and timeously implemented this constitutional provision.

PTAD will be implementing this increment with commencement of the payment of the accrued arrears this August,” she added.

She encouraged pensioners who are yet to confirm their aliveness through the “I Am Alive” Confirmation Solution to do so.

“I continue to enjoin the Pension Union Executives here to assist the Directorate in spreading this information to their members. Our officers are also here and available to assist anyone who is having challenges confirming their aliveness.

“We have also come with a mobile team to visit infirm and bed-ridden pensioners to provide assistance with their confirmation.”