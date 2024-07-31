Infant Mortality in Nigeria: Rotary Club of Ikeja-Alausa Steps Up Campaign

Peter Uzoho





Rotary Club of Ikeja-Alausa has successfully carried out awareness programmes in three strategic health institutions under its catchment area in Lagos, aimed at combating infant and child mortality in Nigeria, in line with Rotary Area of Focus: “The Rotary Maternal and Child Health Campaign.”

The programme which was part of the club’s initiatives to impact lives in the communities, provided empowerment to healthcare professionals and members of the communities with practical health Insights.

The programme, according to Rotary Club, was held simultaneously at three healthcare facilities in Lagos including Opebi Primary Healthcare Centre; Onigbongbo Primary Healthcare Centre; and the Beko Ransom Kuti Primary Healthcare Centre, Police College, Ikeja.

In a statement sent to THISDAY, yesterday, the Club said the programme was equally aimed to educate and sensitize healthcare professionals, caregivers, and community members on the best practices to reduce infant and child mortality rates.

It informed that the programme brought together women of reproductive age, mothers, grandmothers, expecting and nursing mothers, healthcare workers, nurses, midwives, care givers, social workers, as well as aid workers.

According to the club, “The event was designed to provide a platform for these professionals to share practical insights and expertise on ways to prevent infant and child mortality.

“The campaign focused on the importance of proper antenatal care, safe delivery practices, and post-natal care for new mothers. Medical professionals also shared insights on how to identify and manage common health issues that can lead to infant and child mortality, such as malaria, pneumonia, and diarrhea.”

Speaking at the event, the President of the club, Henry Akwara, stated: “With this campaign, the Rotary Club of Ikeja-Alausa is taking a bold step toward creating a healthier future for mothers and children, not only in our community but also in the society at large.

“By empowering healthcare professionals and communities with practical insights and expertise, we can significantly contribute to reducing infant and child mortality rates.”

In his lecture at the session, the guest speaker and Past President of the club, Dr Ruchi Singh Gaur, of the Rotary Club of Jalandhar Helping Hands, District 3070, India, emphasized the need for early detection and treatment of child-related health issues.

According to her, “If we can identify these problems early and provide proper treatment, we can significantly reduce infant and child mortality rates”.