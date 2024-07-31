Iconic Nigerian Singer, Onyeka Onwenu, Reportedly Dead

By Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian veteran songstress and activist Onyeka Onwenu has reportedly died. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the musician, known as the ‘Elegant Stallion,’ collapsed after performing at the 80th birthday party of Emzor Pharmaceuticals’ CEO, Stella Okoli. Onwenu was immediately rushed to Reddington Hospital, where she reportedly passed away.

The President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, told THISDAY that he was yet to confirm her death with Onwenu’s family.

Onwenu, born on January 31, 1952, gained initial recognition as an employee of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). Her debut album, ‘For the Love of You,’ released in 1981, brought her further into the spotlight.

In the 1980s, she released numerous songs, including ‘Iyogogo,’ ‘One Love,’ ‘Choices,’ and ‘Wait For Me.’

Onwenu was also an accomplished actress, featuring in many Nollywood films, such as ‘Chain Reaction’ alongside Pete Edochie and Liz Benson, as well as ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ and ‘Lionheart.’

She made significant contributions to politics, serving as the Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture in 2013 and later as the Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development in 2016. In 2011, she was awarded the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).