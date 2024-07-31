Food Security: Sokoto Govt Distributes Fertilizer to Farmers

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

To enhance food security, Sokoto State governor Ahmed Aliyu, has distributed free fertilizer to farmers in the state

Aliyu, while speaking during the flag off the distribution at Dange/Shuni Local Government Areas, urged farmers to the opportunity in ensuring food security in the state.

According to him, the event was organised in a significant move to enhance agricultural productivity and promote food security in the state, aimed to ensure a bumper harvest for the 2024 cropping season and included a comprehensive support package for both women and youth farmers.

Aliyu emphasized the importance of the initiative in addressing food security and creating job opportunities, particularly at the grassroots level. “We are here to distribute agricultural inputs free of charge to our farmers, including women and youths, with the sole aim of ensuring a bumper harvest and promoting food security by the special grace of Allah,” he said.

He further explained that the assorted fertilizers were sourced from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, FADAMA NG-CARES Programme in collaboration with the Sokoto State Government, with the first consignment of N4,792,920,000.004 worth of 203 trucks provided by the 23 local government areas in collaboration with the state government.

He said each local government area in Sokoto State will receive 10 trucks of fertilizer, with seven trucks allocated for the wet season and the remaining three trucks reserved for the dry season. This distribution strategy aims to ensure sustained agricultural output throughout the 2024 cropping seasons.

Under the Sokoto State FADAMA NG-CARES program, 195 Farmer Community Associations (FCAs), consisting of 16,967 farmers across the 23 local government areas, will benefit from the free distribution of this year’s procured fertilizer. Additionally, the state will distribute 45,366 bags of NPK fertilizer, 24,264 bags of Urea, 20,664 liters of agrochemicals, and 20,000 kg each of rice, sorghum, and millet seeds to farmers.

He called on civil servants, politicians, business people, youths, and all citizens to seize the opportunities provided in the agricultural sector to enhance self-reliance and economic growth. “The only approach we can adopt to ensure improved living conditions for our people is to enhance our agricultural production,” he said.

Expressing gratitude, Aliyu thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for donating 60 trucks of fertilizer to Sokoto State, which he said would significantly boost agricultural activities. He also appreciated the support of development partners such as the World Bank, the Federal CARES Support Unit, and the National Fadama Coordination Office.