Tinubu Presides over FEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, at the Council Chamber in the State House, Abuja.

The FEC meeting is holding barely three days to the August 1, 2024 commencement of planned nationwide protests by aggrieved youths over rising cost of living in the country.

Those sighted at the meeting include Vice President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Also present are Cabinet Ministers and other members of Council.

FEC at its last meeting had directed the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to propose additional measures for the 2024 budget to address the financial gaps that will arise from the implementation of the new minimum wage once it is finalised.

At the last meeting, Council also directed the distribution of 740 trucks of bags of rice across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Details later…