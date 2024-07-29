Tinubu Has Good Intentions for Nigerians, Says Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of State Police Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has good intentions for Nigerians, adding that he aims at building a strong and prosperous future for everyone, especially the young ones.

The minister disclosed this on Sunday against the backdrop of a proposed protest by disgruntled Nigerians who have voiced discontent with the economic and security situations in the country.

She noted that despite just being in office barely over one year, his commitments are absolute and his policies are deliberate and well thought -out.

While acknowledging the numerous evolving challenges that drives the desire to protest, the minister said that the narratives accompanying the planned protest and its faceless nature resembles those that often leads to destruction and chaos, capable of setting the nation and the good works of President Tinubu back.

She urged Nigerians to give the President ample time, devoid of needless protests, to implement his policies and consolidate them for the benefits of Nigerians.

She reeled out achievements of her ministry that revolves around Nigeria’s dynamic youths and the plan for the realization of an emerging world-class Nigeria Police Force that is fit for the 21st Century, premised on inclusive, community-based, intelligence-led, and technologically driven, while excelling in maintaining public safety, upholding the rule of law, and fostering community trust through transparent and accountable practices.

The minister assured that the administration of Tinubu was making significant progress in expanding the human and technical capability of the NPF through emplacing the right frameworks and policies.

The statement reads: “Dear young people of Nigeria, as one of your own, I am writing to appeal to your hearts, minds and conscience today.

“While I acknowledge the numerous evolving challenges that drive the desire to protest, the narratives accompanying the planned protest and its faceless nature resemble those that often lead to destruction and chaos, setting our nation back.

” I, therefore, implore you to exercise some patience in this pivotal process poised to birth a prosperous Nigeria of our dreams that we all collectively crave. Consider the power of peaceful engagement, dialogue and collaboration over protest and confrontation.

“At the Ministry of Police Affairs, we have made our programs people-centric, and they primarily revolve around our dynamic youths while we strengthen communities, build resilience and help with sustainable coping Mechanisms. We have engaged youths and other members of local communities in multiple ongoing town halls, we feel the pulse, we have taken stock, and we have now developed a transformative roadmap for reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

“There is a commitment to recruit over 30,000 young Nigerians into the Force annually over the coming years, and the initial recruitment of 10,000 personnel for 2024 is already at an advanced stage. Welfare of our officers is undergoing review to boost officers’ morale, and you can attest that there is an increasing level of discipline and professionalism in the Force.

“We have also partnered with the Ministry of Youths to create a platform for robust engagement between the NPF and the youth and serve as a grievance reporting channel.

“We have strengthened the Police Public Complaint Committee and enhanced the response time of the Complaint Response Unit of the NPF, both key platforms for lodging complaints against police officers from members of the public. We are closely monitoring complaints and ensuring closure in all cases. We urge you to engage with this team for any complaints or challenges relating to the NPF. “