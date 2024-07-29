Sanwo-Olu is Advancing SDGs through the THEMES Plus Agenda, Says Aide

The Lagos State Government is leveraging Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education through the Transportation and Traffic Management; Health and Environment; Education and Technology (THEMES) plus agenda to empower its citizens and drive progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



This was made known by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Basic and Secondary Education, Opeyemi Eniola, during Education Students’ Parliamentary Council held at the Lagos State University, Ojo with the theme: Sustainable development: The Role of Parliaments in Ensuring Implementation and Accountability.



Eniola said the Lagos State Government is not only investing in education and technology to foster development, it is also recognizing the crucial role of STEM in shaping the future of work and society, which has made the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led government implement several initiatives to promote STEM learning at all levels in line with best global practices.



Speaking at the event on Thursday, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aide said that “Mr. Governor believes that STEM education is an essential pillar in achieving the SDGs and creating a sustainable and prosperous future for its citizens.

“The state is committed to continuing its efforts in promoting STEM and empowering its people to become leaders in the digital age and that’s why the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education have ensured the teaching of tech skills in our schools and the students are learning fast, winning laurels and gaining recognitions both nationally and internationally” he added.



Earlier in his speech, the keynote speaker of the event, Mr. Olawale Arigbabu, lauded the Lagos State Government for taking the lead in the provision of the social amenities for residents of the state.



He added that “Lagosians are so lucky to have a working system, some states can’t even boast of portable drinking water which makes the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals important”.

The students took turns to give their appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and also suggested ways to improve on the implementation of the SDGs.