NBTE Concludes Accreditation Inspection of NiMet Training Centre in Lagos

A team from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), led by the Director of Monotechnic Programmes, Mallam Ismaila Tanko, over the weekend concluded an advisory, resource inspection visitation exercise at the Oshodi-Lagos training facilities of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).



The exercise which lasted two days was with the view of accrediting the National Diploma (ND) programme in Meteorology and National Diploma (ND) programme in Climate Change Sciences being proposed by NiMet, to be offered at its NiMet/WMO Regional Training Centre.

The NBTE team inspected the library, classrooms, student hostels, medical clinic, weather equipment, weather station, agricultural facilities, equipment fabrication and furniture workshops, printing section and other resources and facilities at the centre.



While debriefing the Director General of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, who was represented by Prof. Peter Odjugo, Director of Research and Training, Head of the NBTE delegation, Tanko alongside the Deputy Director, Specialised Division, Dr. (Mrs) Kubura Jauro, among others, expressed satisfaction with the way NiMet officials had cooperated with the NBTE team during the exercise.



Anosike expressed optimism that NiMet will be accredited by the NBTE to offer the specialised National Diploma courses in Meteorology and Climate Change Sciences.

“The services NiMet render for the benefit of the Nigerian economy are specialised in nature. Our sector is currently experiencing skills shortage in different areas. This is our own response to solving that problem.



“It is also in line with the Aviation sector agenda of Mr Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

“Development of human capacity and ensuring strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by ICAO are all parts of that agenda which NiMet is working hard at contributing to,” Anosike said.