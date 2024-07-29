Maiden Loading: NLNG’s Ulta-modern Chartered Vessel, AKTORAS, Arrives Bonny Terminal

Peter Uzoho

A new state-of-the-art, energy-efficient maritime vessel, AKTORAS, recently chartered by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), has arrived at the company’s Bonny Terminal for its maiden loading of LNG.

The company announced this yesterday in a statement signed by its Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Sophia Horsfall.

The charter of the vessel by NLNG’s shipping subsidiary, Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT), was a strategic move to diversify and reduce the carbon footprint of the company’s shipping portfolio.



NLNG said the vessel was equipped with MEGA propulsion system, which uses advanced technologies and cutting-edge design to reduce emissions and increase efficiency.

“It is a 174,000 m3 capacity LNG carrier, with a length of 299.6 metres, breadth (moulded) of 46.40 metres and deadweight of 81,194 tons. The vessel’s arrival at the Bonny Terminal followed a vessel-naming ceremony at the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard in Mokpo, South Korea,” according to the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen.



The company stated the vessel is managed by another NLNG subsidiary, NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML), which took over its technical management and operation after construction, marking a new phase in vessel management for the company.

It said NSML currently manages BGT-owned LNG vessels within the NLNG fleet, providing comprehensive vessel technical management services to ensure that managed vessels are sea and cargo-worthy in line with international standards.



At a brief ceremony to welcome the vessel and her crew to Bonny, NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director,Mr. Olakunle Osobu, represented by the company’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, emphasised the significance of AKTORAS in the company’s evolution towards sustainability and a net-zero future.



His words: “AKTORAS is not just a vessel; it is a symbol of our steady evolution, our commitment to sustainability, and our preparedness for a net-zero future. AKTORAS is simply the beginning of the positive changes to come. The significance of this investment extends far beyond the present moment.

“In an era where the global LNG industry is navigating uncertainties amidst the Energy Transition, our ability to remain agile and future-ready is paramount. AKTORAS, equipped with MEGA propulsion systems, is the most eco-friendly vessel in our fleet today, and I welcome her and her crew to Bonny Island.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSML, Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed, noted that managing this new modern vessel will support the decarbonisation and net zero emission objectives of the NLNG group, symbolising NSML’s commitment to efficient and sustainable operations as well as a future-focused outlook.

He reiterated NSML’s alignment with the purpose and philosophy behind AKTORAS, which was an investment in preparation for a net-zero future.

He emphasised the importance of the company’s ability to remain agile and future-ready in an industry characterised by rapid change and uncertainty.

“We embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead as we navigate the seas of change with agility and foresight. With AKTORAS in our fleet, we are poised to enhance our capabilities and further strengthen our position as a leading player in the maritime industry,” he stated.

He added that management of AKTORAS underscores the trust and confidence placed in NSML by BGT and the owners of the vessel, Taurus Gas Carrier Corp. (Capital Gas).

He assured that the highest standards of maintenance, safety, and operational efficiency would be upheld throughout the duration of the charter.

After loading her first cargo at Bonny Terminal, AKTORAS proceeds to Sines LNG Terminal, Portugal, for her first discharge operation, according to the statement.