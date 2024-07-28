  • Sunday, 28th July, 2024

Protest: Presidency Disowns Fake Statement Attributed to Tinubu

Nigeria | 28 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency yesterday dismissed a fake statement circulating online purportedly attributed to President Bola Tinubu.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a brief reaction to the circulating statement, described it as “fake” and emphasised that it did not emanate from the Presidency.


“Based on recent inquiries, I wish to reiterate that this is fake and does not emanate from the Presidency,” Ngelale said.
Ngelale’s clarification comes after numerous inquiries about the authenticity of the statement, which has been widely shared on social media platforms.


The Presidency has repeatedly warned against the spread of misinformation and urged Nigerians to verify information through official channels before sharing.
he fake statement titled: “Tinubu speaks”, claimed that President Tinubu, while pleading with the planners of the impending protest for more time, announced some sweeping reforms, including a 50% slash of his salary and emoluments as well as those of top government officials.


It also claimed that President Tinubu promised the Office of the First Lady will be scrapped and presidential aircrafts will be sold off, while government ministries will be consolidated, and fuel and electricity subsidies will be restored.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.