Protest: Presidency Disowns Fake Statement Attributed to Tinubu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency yesterday dismissed a fake statement circulating online purportedly attributed to President Bola Tinubu.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a brief reaction to the circulating statement, described it as “fake” and emphasised that it did not emanate from the Presidency.



“Based on recent inquiries, I wish to reiterate that this is fake and does not emanate from the Presidency,” Ngelale said.

Ngelale’s clarification comes after numerous inquiries about the authenticity of the statement, which has been widely shared on social media platforms.



The Presidency has repeatedly warned against the spread of misinformation and urged Nigerians to verify information through official channels before sharing.

he fake statement titled: “Tinubu speaks”, claimed that President Tinubu, while pleading with the planners of the impending protest for more time, announced some sweeping reforms, including a 50% slash of his salary and emoluments as well as those of top government officials.



It also claimed that President Tinubu promised the Office of the First Lady will be scrapped and presidential aircrafts will be sold off, while government ministries will be consolidated, and fuel and electricity subsidies will be restored.