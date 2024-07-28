Edo 2024: APC Chieftains, Others Defect to PDP as Ighodalo Storms Ovia South for Campaign

*Group alleges plot to arrest, detain PDP chieftain

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defected from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the September 21 election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, at the weekend stormed the LGA.

This is as a political pressure group, Asue Ighodalo Movement (AIM), at the weekend, raised the alarm over alleged plans to arrest and detain a chieftain of the PDP, High Chief Francis Inegbeniki on framed charges.



As the Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie campaign train continues to visit the length and breadth of the state canvassing for votes, the people of Ugbogui and Evobongbon in the local government area rose in unison to declare their total support for the PDP in the forthcoming election.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the PDP in the local government, Mr. Ihaguebor Ajiki, welcomed the PDP campaign team and the governorship candidate to the local government, urging supporters to vote massively for the candidate of the party, saying only the PDP can bring true development to them.



The carnival-like rally featured different cultural displays and was attended by thousands of supporters as well as returnees to the party led by Mr. Yomi Oladepo, the Yoruba leader of the local government and chieftain of the APC, and Mr. John Obasuyi, another APC chieftain.

Addressing the jubilant crowd, Ighodalo appreciated the people of the local government for their show of love and support and assured everyone that if elected into office in the forthcoming elections, the peace, security and development in the area would be sustained.



He stated that education would be a major priority in the state, adding that jobs and wealth would also be created.

He affirmed that there would be micro-credit schemes for women, support as well as capacity building programmes targeted at the youths.

Earlier in his address, The Edo State Chairman of PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, reiterated the party’s commitment to good governance in the state.

He told the people that PDP had put forth the best team to take the state to a greater height and urged the people to vote PDP and its governorship candidate.

The state chairman appreciated the defectors, assuring them that they would not be disappointed as the PDP umbrella was very accommodating and able to deliver the dividends of democracy.



While appreciating the people of the area for their support, the Director General of the Asue Ogie/PDP Campaign Council, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, urged them to vote for the PDP to further cement the peace, security and development of the state.

On their part, the leaders of the deflectors who spoke to journalists, said PDP is the only organised political party in the state with quality candidates for the forthcoming elections.

They promised to galvanise and mobilise more votes for the PDP and its candidate and ensure that when elected, Ugbogwi and Ovia South West will benefit from the developmental blueprint of Ighodalo.

Meanwhile, the political pressure group, AIM, at the weekend raised the alarm over alleged plans to arrest and detain a chieftain of the PDP, Inegbeniki on framed charges.

The pressure group, which supports the governorship candidate of the PDP for the September 21 gubernatorial election, said in a statement alleging that the opposition APC in the state was the brain behind the plot.

The group also reiterated its commitment to a credible, free and fair election where the votes of the people must count, saying: “We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be an unbiased umpire.”