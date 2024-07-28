  • Sunday, 28th July, 2024

Carol King Shares Personal Journey in New Book 

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

Queen of  TV soap operas, Carol Eferamor King also known as CK1, recently launched her new book ‘The Moving Star.’

At the launch held at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, King explained that the book is a portrait of her personal journey and will help fans understand her world. “When I decided to write the book, I just let go and let people into my space. I am a very private woman. I do my work and go back home. But in this book, people will get to know more about my world. There are lots of surprises,” she said.

The ‘Wura’ actress also revealed that every chapter, content and detail in the book is worth reading. The versatile thespian, producer and presenter with acting experience spanning the different genres of artistic endeavours including radio, television, film, and stage, shared the inspiration behind the title of her book.

“It was a Sunday service and it was around Christmas period. The service was about the Wise Men who followed the moving star to locate where Jesus was. And, it just dropped in my spirit. The moving star. I thought about it. I let it go. From then on, it just kept building up. You know, how the Holy Spirit works, you know. So, that’s how I came about the title. And when I look at myself,  my beginning and where I am now. I’m moving and I’m a star.”

