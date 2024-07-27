Supersand Eagles Set to Book Beach Soccer AFCON Final Tournament

Nigeria’s return to international beach soccer is set to be capped with a continental ticket as the Supersand Eagles need only a draw against their counterparts from Mauritania in Kaduna today to grab a ticket to this year’s Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.

A dogged performance against the Mauritanians in Nouakchott last weekend earned the two-time African champions a 5-4 win, with goals from Emeka Ogbonna, Emmanuel Ohwoferia and Taiwo Adams, and a brace from old warhorse Victor Tale.

The Beach Soccer Arena inside the Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna is the venue for the return leg, which kicks off at 5pm.

A draw or victory today will send the Nigerian boys to the finals in Egypt.