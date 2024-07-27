Rivers Utd Boost Coaching Crew with Ex-Sporting Lagos Tactician

Edward Green have joined the coaching crew of Rivers United.

Green joined the newly appointed technical adviser Finidi George as assistant coach.

Green linked up with Rivers United from Sporting Lagos.

He was an integral part of the coaching staff at Sporting Lagos last season.

The young tactician left Sporting Lagos after the team’s relegation from the NPFL.

He previously managed Akwa United’s U-15 side.

Meanwhile, in the club’s effort at further improving the team, Rivers United have signed recently signed Ikenna Cooper, and he will team up with his former head coach, Finidi George in Port Harcourt.

According to reports, the energetic midfielder turned down a chance to sign a new contract at Enyimba.

Cooper was a key player for Finidi during the latter’s reign in charge of the People’s Elephant.

He won the NPFL title with Enyimba in the 2022-23 season

The midfielder is expected to finalise his move to Rivers United in the coming days.