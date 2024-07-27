Gov Mbah Mourns Senator Ubah, Says ‘It’s Sunset at Noon’

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed sadness and shock over the death of the federal lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, describing it as sunset at noon.

Reacting to the death at the weekend, Mbah recalled the late Senator’s legislative brilliance in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, regretting his date at a time his ideas and humanitarian services to his constituents were most noted as a huge loss to the nation as a whole, and Ndigbo in particular.

“A young and ebullient leader, he had a sprawling and promising future ahead of him, which has now been cut short by the cold hands of death.

“Senator Ubah was committed to the Igbo cause and passionate about his service to the nation as a lawmaker. He was courageous at the floor of the Senate, intensive in his legislative advocacies, and sponsored quite a number of brilliant bills and motions that impacted the nation and its economy very positively.

“He was a true representative of his people, and very committed to addressing issues affecting them both in his official and personal capacities. He will be remembered for his philanthropy and various audacious efforts to better the welfare of his people

“My heart goes out to his family, the Government and people of Anambra State, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ndigbo, and the nation in general,” the governor stated.

Mbah prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased.