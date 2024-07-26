  • Friday, 26th July, 2024

Troost-Ekong Scores UCL Qualification Winner for PAOK

Sport | 1 hour ago

Super Eagles defender William Troost Ekong gave PAOK a crucial first-leg win in their Champions League playoffs clash against Borac.

Super Eagles on-pitch captain William Troost Ekong continued his recent trend of heroic goals, as he scored the winner for PAOK Thessaloniki in their UEFA Champions League qualifying clash against Bosnian side Borac Banja Luka. 

By winning the Greek top division, POAK earned a place in Round 2 of the UCL qualifying playoffs. The Greek side hosted the first leg and thanks to Ekong’s strike, they will take a 3-2 first-leg win into the second leg. 

The hosts drew first blood, with young defender Konstantinos Koulierakis firing the Greek side ahead in the 17th minute. Five minutes later, however, Sebastian Herrera drew Borac level from 12 yards.  

Koulierekas restored PAOK’s lead in the 39th minute, but just before half-time, the Bosnians restored parity through an Enver Kulasin strike.  

Five minutes after returning from the break, PAOK’s stalwart Ekong, emulating his centre-back partner, fired his team ahead. He went on to lock down their defence, ensuring the lead did not slip away. 

Ekong showed his clutch goalscoring capabilities for the Super Eagles at the AFCON earlier in the year. He scored two goals in the tournament, the winner against Cote D’Ivoire in the group stage and the Super Eagles’ solitary goal against the Elephants in the 2-1 final defeat. 

