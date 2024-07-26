Nigeria, Africa Still Exploited by Global North, FG Cries Out

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has cried out that Nigeria and in fact the whole of Africa is still in pains over decades and centuries of exploitation mostly perpetrated on the continent by Global North countries.

The Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Izaq Salako, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the Validation Workshop on the National Biodiversity Targets and Indicators for Early Action Support Project to Implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

While lamenting that Africa is more vulnerable to climate change, species loss, and biodiversity destruction than other continent, the minister said the African environment and resources, including Nigeria, is hard-hit by decades and centuries of exploitation, mostly perpetrated by other countries, especially in the global north.

Salako while giving assurance of the Nigerian government readiness to have a different narrative, said the country is firm in its resolve to collectively protect species threatened by over-exploitation, expand and strengthen protected areas, set smart targets and indicators as effective measures in the recovery of a natural world.

He noted that: “It is clear that we must use all of the tools at our disposal to reduce the threats to biodiversity, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework is guiding our way.

“Nigeria and the rest of African nations are leading the way to protect our planet’s biodiversity. Because Africa will be the most affected by the biodiversity and climate crisis, we are united in being the most ambitious in protecting our lands, our seas, our wildlife, and our people.

“This is our role today, as trustees of the Nigerian people to shine the beacon of hope for the natural world. Let ambition guide you as you validate the goals, targets and indicators that will guide the Nigeria response to the biodiversity crisis.”

He added that the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) is the policy instrument for national implementation of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and to accelerate action towards achieving the vision for biodiversity and living in harmony with nature by 2050.

He noted that NBSAP must be rapidly aligned and validated with the new goals and targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

Further according to him, “The KMGBF must be translated into bold action. National goals, targets and measures must match the urgency of the crisis. Let us unite to ensure that our call for ambition for the expansion of protected areas is matched with equal ambition on finance, on halting human-induced extinction of wild species, on mutual accountability to halt forest loss and degradation, on securing species recovery and the restoration of jeopardized ecosystems.”

The Minister said that having seen the strength of Nigeria’s ambition and technical expertise, there is belief that it can implement the ambitious National Biodiversity Targets, promising that: “The Federal Government of Nigeria would continue to support the effective implementation of such instruments like the NBSAP which is crucial to building sustainability and conservation in our country.

“We will keep the momentum in the ECOWAS coordination process particularly in the alignment NBSAP National targets to global targets and subsequent updating of NBSAP as well as in the ratification of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty.

“I am counting on all of you to rise to the occasion in the spirit of collective action so that our country can continue to deliver on its obligations under the Convention on Biological Diversity and other related multi-lateral agreements.”