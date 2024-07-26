IDB, Others Set Asides N2.5bn to Develop Irrigation Farms in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Mr. Abba Yusuf, has granted approval to Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSAPDP), for the development of 419 irrigation infrastructure at Kafin Chiri dam in Garko Local Government Area at the cost of N2.5 billion.

The project was funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF). The Coordinator of KSAPDP, Mr. Muhammad Garba, yesterday told farmers that the initiative is aimed to boost agricultural production in the area and create more jobs for the teeming youths.

Garba said that 419 hectares of land would be developed in the area to enable farmers to engage in both dry and rainy season farming.

He said: “Initially, our plan was to develop additional 1,000 hectares of land at the Watari Irrigation Project. But shortly after the commencement of the work, we discovered that the federal government had awarded a similar contract in the vicinity, which extended to a portion of our designated area of work.

“Therefore, we obtained approval for the IDB to use part of the funds saved from the Watari project to develop 419 hectares elsewhere and the state governor gave us the go-ahead to develop agricultural land in the vicinity of Kafin Chiri Dam.”

The coordinator explained that the engagement with the farmers was to highlight the merit of the project, keep them informed about the enumeration exercise and seek their input ahead of the actual project commencement.

He promised that all affected farm owners in the area would be enumerated, emphasising that no farmer would be shortchanged when the work is completed and appealed for their cooperation to make sure that the project succeeds.

Earlier, the KSAPDP Project Engineer, Mr. Zahraddeen Hamisu Zarewa, who summarised the project specifications, clarified that the proposal for Kafin Chiri is for a gravity fed irrigation system where water will be conveyed from the dam and distributed to farms through a network of canals using gravity.

Zarewa said: “This means that you will save a lot of money because you will no longer buy fuel for your water pumps.”