Mother, Sister of Late Terrorism Kingpin, Battujo Get Landmark 40 Years Jail Terms

*Troops repel ISWAP attack, inflict heavy losses on insurgents in Buratai counter-offensive

*Shettima visits NIPSS, orders security overhaul after deadly attack

Deji Elumoye, Alex Enumah, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, handed down 40-year prison sentences to Safiya Salihu and Halima Abdullahi, the mother and sister of notorious terrorism kingpin, Battujo, after finding them guilty of terrorism-related offences, in a landmark judgment underscoring the judiciary’s resolve to hold accountable individuals linked to extremist activities.



The judgement came same day troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) successfully repelled coordinated attacks by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State, before launching a decisive counter-offensive that inflicted heavy losses on the insurgents.



Also yesterday, Vice President Kashim Shettima, made an emergency visit to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, where he ordered an immediate and sweeping reinforcement of security following a deadly breach that left two soldiers and a police officer dead.

In the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Hauwa Yilwa handed both mother and sister the jail terms shortly after convicting both of them on terrorism related charges.

According to the charge, the two women were said to be mother and sister respectively of the late terrorist’s kingpin, Kachallah Ibrahim Battujo.



Battujo, was reportedly killed by Nigerian security forces, on June 10, 2026, in a forest near Iluke in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Shortly after their arraignment both women pleaded guilty to Counts 2, 4 and 5 of the five-count terrorism-related charge read to them in the open court.

The court however freed them in Counts 1 and 3, which bordered on receiving N490,300 from Battujo, fully aware it was proceeds of terrorism, as well as Count 3, which was on their sponsored holy pilgrimage with the proceeds of terrorism.

During the proceedings, the Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mr Oyedepo Rotimi, SAN, urged the court to strike out both counts, but convict them on the others.



According to Count 2, both women, “aided and abetted the activities of Battujo, a known bandit Kingpin and passed information through telephone conversations to the said Battujo, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 26 of the terrorism (Prevention Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

In addition to pleading guilty to Count 2, Battujo’s mum pleaded guilty to Count 5 which bordered on concealment of information on the terrorism activities of her son.



On her part, Halima, who is sister of the eliminated terrorist kingpin, in addition to pleading guilty to Count 2, also pleaded guilty to Count 4 which also bordered on concealment of information that her brother illegally acquired firearms which she saw when she visited his forest camp.

While the punishment for each of the Counts is 20 years, Justice Yilwa ordered that the sentences run concurrently, after which the convicts will undergo rehabilitation.

Troops Repel ISWAP Attack, Inflict Heavy Losses on Insurgents

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have successfully repelled coordinated attacks by ISWAP terrorists in Borno State, before launching a decisive counter-offensive that inflicted heavy losses on the insurgents.

The military operation, which took place in the Buratai axis of Biu Local Government Area, highlighted the growing effectiveness of the synergy between ground troops and air assets in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts across the North-East.



In a statement, the Acting Military Information Officer of OPHK, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed that the terrorists launched multiple attacks on military positions at Dusten Kura and along Chara Road in the early hours of 19 June 2026.

According to him, the troops swiftly detected the attempted incursion through actionable intelligence and responded with overwhelming force.



“In the early hours of 19 June 2026, ISWAP terrorists launched multiple attacks on troops’ locations at Dusten Kura and Chara road in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State. The alert troops, supported by robust intelligence, promptly detected the incursion and responded with superior firepower in a well-coordinated air and ground counter-attack,” he said.

Captain Goni attributed the success of the operation largely to the timely intervention of the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai and the effective deployment of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities, alongside precision-strike platforms of the Nigerian Air Force.



“The prompt and effective employment of the Air Component of OPHK, particularly Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance as well as precision strike platforms from the Nigerian Air Force, proved decisive.

The precision air support integrated seamlessly with ground forces, disrupted the terrorists’ assault and inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers, forcing them to flee in confusion.

“It is worthy to note that no casualties were recorded on own troops, while the terrorists suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment,” he added.



The military spokesperson said the latest operational success underscores the high level of preparedness of OPHK forces and reinforces the Theatre Command’s determination to sustain relentless pressure on terrorist elements operating within the region.

He further assured that troops would continue aggressive offensive operations aimed at degrading insurgent capabilities, restoring lasting peace and safeguarding communities across the North-East.

Captain Goni also called on the public to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies, noting that community support remains critical to the overall success of counter-insurgency operations.

Shettima Visits NIPSS, Orders Total Security Overhaul After Deadly Attack

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday made an emergency visit to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, where he ordered an immediate and sweeping reinforcement of security following a deadly breach that left two soldiers and a police officer dead.

Standing at the shattered section of the perimeter fence where gunmen infiltrated the institute in the early hours of Tuesday, Shettima declared that the federal government would not allow a repeat of the attack on what he described as “Nigeria’s strategic intellectual nerve centre.”



“No future attack must find us unprepared,” he said, revealing that President Bola Tinubu had directed the activation of emergency security measures across the facility.

The Vice President met with NIPSS management, staff, and participants of Senior Executive Course 48, praising their composure and courage during the assault.

“When darkness came to the gates of this institute, it expected fear. Instead, it met courage,” he said, assuring families of the slain officers that the government would take responsibility for their welfare.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in a solemn goodwill message, said the attackers attempted to undermine not just an institution but a symbol of national identity.



“You have defended a significant part of our national history,” he said, announcing immediate state interventions including improved perimeter lighting and patrol logistics for the Kuru–Vom axis, which hosts several national institutions.

NIPSS Director‑General, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, briefed the Vice President on the incident, confirming that security agencies had reinforced personnel, intensified surveillance, and strengthened access control.



He appealed for a special Federal Government intervention to upgrade the institute’s security architecture, including, institute‑wide CCTV surveillance with command‑and‑control capability, solar‑powered perimeter lighting, additional patrol vehicles and deployment of more military and security personnel

Omotayo described the fallen officers as “brave men whose patriotism prevented a far more devastating outcome.”

Representing Senior Executive Course 48, Dr. Toyin Sanni said the attack had strengthened their resolve.

“No retreat, no surrender. We will complete this programme,” she said.



Another participant Dr. Kabir Abba expressed confidence in security operatives resilience and reaction to repelled the attack which enhanced security of participants and Institute.

The Vice President’s visit came a day after a delegation from the Inspector‑General of Police, led by DIG Isiaku Mohammed, announced plans to establish a permanent police outpost at NIPSS to bolster security around the institution.