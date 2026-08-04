Remita Urges Tech, Engineering Students to Position As Solution Providers

Nigeria’s leading indigenous technology firms, Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), has implored technology and engineering students to embrace problem-solving as the core of their discipline.

The company stressed this during the 2026 Technology and Engineering Students’ Association (TESA) Conference held at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, recently.

Speaking at the event, RPSL’s Executive Director, Technology, Mujib Ishola, who led a fireside chat titled ‘Beyond the Degree: How Engineers Are Redefining Success Across Industries’ urged participants to look beyond academic qualifications and position themselves as solution providers in a rapidly evolving world.

Ishola, who also served as a judge at the conference’s innovation hackathon, enlightened participants on leadership position, charging them on continuous learning to be a worthy leader, citing his own experience.

“Leadership is a continuous learning experience. There isn’t a handbook that prepares you for every challenge because technology, business and the world are constantly changing. Every day presents a new opportunity to learn, adapt and grow,” he said.

Drawing from Remita’s experience in building widely-used payment infrastructure, he noted that innovation often requires bold decisions and collaboration across industries, institutions and regulators.

“Some of the most important decisions are the ones where the outcome isn’t guaranteed. Sometimes you have to commit resources, bring different stakeholders together and believe in what the solution can become. That’s how meaningful innovation happens,” he remarked.

On Nigeria’s payment ecosystem, Ishola acknowledged competition, describing it still as a driver of creativity rather than a threat.

“Competition has always existed, and that’s a good thing because it pushes us to think differently. At the end of the day, people are not looking for payments; they are looking to solve everyday problems. Payments simply enable those solutions,” he said.

He emphasized that trust and security remain the foundation of every technology business, given its reliance on data and security.

Beyond his fireside session, Ishola assessed student-led innovations at the hackathon, describing the experience as a reminder of the importance of giving young innovators space to experiment and collaborate.

He encouraged students to remain confident in their knowledge and stay open to continuous learning.

“Be confident in what you know, and be humble enough to learn what you don’t. The knowledge you seek already exists in someone else’s experience. Never stop learning, because that is how great innovators are built,” he advised.

Remita’s participation at the OAU TESA Conference underscores its broader commitment to nurturing Nigeria’s next generation of innovators.

The company maintained that building a sustainable digital economy requires not just strong technology, but a deliberate investment in people who will design and lead future solutions.