Glo 1 Boosts Capacity for Enhanced Service Delivery

Glo 1, the international submarine cable owned exclusively by national telecommunications operator, Globacom, has marked eight years of uninterrupted connectivity.

Since 2016, the facility has not experienced any down time in its operations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for individual and corporate customers who rely on it for their internet requirements.

It will be recalled that even in March this year when most submarine cables in Nigeria and West Africa experienced cuts which caused widespread internet disruptions, Glo 1 remained unaffected throughout the period and was running as usual. Glo 1-powered financial institutions, internet service providers, and data consumers all carried on with business as usual. Industry observers were of the view that Glo 1 International Submarine Cable’s resilient construction and durability were the reasons the damage did not compromise the cable.

According to a statement released by the company, the Glo1 submarine fiber cable infrastructure has also been upgraded to ensure maximum utilization and enhanced service delivery.

Glo 1 connects directly to London with lowest latency, which refers to the length of time it takes for data to travel from one point to another across a network. This guarantees ultra fast and reliable internet connectivity.

The Glo 1 capacity boost effectively compliments the ongoing technical expansions and upgrades of Glo network infrastructure to ensure unique calling and browsing experience on the Glo network.

Globacom explained that the Glo 1 facility offers customers the most guaranteed solutions to their business needs and has customized services to address the requirements of a wide segment of clients including Oil and Gas companies, Manufacturers, government, education and medical institutions. “The cable facilitates teleconferencing, distance learning, disaster recovery and telemedicine, among several other benefits for the African people” the company added.

Globacom owns the entire end-to-end architecture of Glo 1, including access systems, the national fiber-optic backbone, the international cable systems, International gateways and data centre services. Globacom’s presence in several countries and its fibre optic networks entail that it can offer last mile and domestic long haul services to Glo 1 customers.