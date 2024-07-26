Chioma Okereke’s New Book, ‘Water Baby’ Shines, a Light on The Dark Secrets of Makoko Slum

Mary Nnah

Acclaimed Nigerian writer Chioma Okereke has launched a searing new novel, “Water Baby”, which lays bare the harsh realities of life in Makoko, a floating slum off mainland Lagos, Nigeria. This gripping tale of aspiration and identity follows 19-year-old Baby, a strong and determined young woman who dares to dream of a life beyond the confines of her community.

Inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of the human spirit in the face of adversity, Okereke masterfully weaves a narrative that exposes the systemic issues perpetuating the struggles of those living in Makoko.

Through Baby’s story, Okereke sheds light on the dark secrets of this marginalised community, revealing the devastating impact of climate change, urbanisation, and digitisation on their lives.

“I hope that readers will be moved to consider the lives of those in underrepresented communities and the systemic issues that perpetuate their struggles,” Okereke said. “I believe that by sharing Baby’s story, I can inspire a sense of empathy and social responsibility, urging readers to join me in envisioning a world where compassion guides our actions.”

Okereke’s writing is a clarion call to action, urging readers to look beyond their immediate surroundings and recognise the interconnectedness of our global community. By bringing attention to Makoko and similar under-resourced and often overlooked communities, Okereke aims to inspire a desire for social justice and motivate individuals to contribute to meaningful solutions.

“I hope that the book will encourage readers to become advocates in their own right, working towards a more just and equitable world for all,” Okereke said. “By telling Baby’s story, I aim to humanise the issues and bring them to the forefront of readers’ minds, fostering a sense of global citizenship and social responsibility.”

The novel has sparked controversy, with some critics accusing Okereke of exploiting the struggles of the people of Makoko for her gain. However, Okereke remains unapologetic, insisting that her goal is to amplify the voices of those often silenced.

“I want to use my platform to make a difference,” Okereke said. “I hope that the book will inspire readers to join me in making a positive impact on the world.”

In a remarkable display of commitment to social responsibility, Okereke has established a charitable organisation, Makoko Pearls, dedicated to benefiting the lives of the inhabitants of Makoko.

“I believe that storytelling has the power to effect change,” Okereke said. “I hope that ‘Water Baby’ will be a catalyst for positive transformation, inspiring readers to join me in creating a more just and equitable world for all.”